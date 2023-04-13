AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United States Tennis Association, as well as USTA Texas, recently awarded the city of Amarillo around $69,000 in grants to help fund the resurfacing of tennis courts in city facilities.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, 19 courts throughout the city will be resurfaced, 14 of which will be at the Amarillo Tennis Center and five of which will be at the Memorial Park Tennis Courts. The USTA awarded the city of Amarillo $53,000 in Tennis Venue Services, while USTA Texas added $16,000 in grants.

This comes after the Amarillo City Council approved the resurfacing project on Tuesday. According to the release, the grants are expected to cover almost half of the cost of the project, which is reported as $147,112.04.

“We are so grateful for USTA’s partnership and for their consideration of Amarillo in awarding these grants,” COA Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba said in the release. “These grants will greatly enhance tennis in our city by improving the quality of our courts for all who enjoy playing the game of tennis.”

The Tennis Venue Services grant program is aimed at helping enhance existing tennis venues and creating new ones, to increase playing opportunities throughout the United States. According to the release, more than $16 million in grants have been awarded, impacting more than 42,000 courts.

“USTA Texas is dedicated to the continued development of the tennis infrastructure across Texas as part of our efforts to make tennis available and accessible to all,” Taylor Jones, the senior director of administration for UTSA Texas, said in the release. “With the extraordinary health benefits of tennis, investing in facilities not only grows the sport but makes our communities and state healthier.”

The remaining project cost is expected to be funded through the city’s Parks and Recreation Department budget, the release said.