City of Amarillo Public Works Department adds new feature to help limb and brush removal

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Public Works Department has added a new feature to its website to help citizens in making requests for the collection of broken tree limbs and brush due to the recent winter storm, which can be found with the following link.

They noted that all items need to be placed at the curb with no overhead obstructions, with no vehicles or other obstructions parked or blocking the items, and to not place any items in the alleys.

The City of Amarillo said due to the high volume of requests, the items will be collected as soon as possible but citizens can expect delays.

