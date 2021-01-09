City of Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic more vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic received 5,000 vaccine doses Saturday.

The walk-in clinic will be open Monday, January 11 beginning at 9 a.m. – depending on the available vaccine supply. The walk-in clinic is operating Saturday until 2 p.m.

The walk-in clinic is at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall, Entrance 3.

This is a fluid situation which changes rapidly depending on vaccine supply.

For the latest information on vaccine availability, please see amarilloalerts.com. This will be the primary source for vaccine availability and information.