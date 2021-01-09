AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic received 5,000 vaccine doses Saturday.
The walk-in clinic will be open Monday, January 11 beginning at 9 a.m. – depending on the available vaccine supply. The walk-in clinic is operating Saturday until 2 p.m.
The walk-in clinic is at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall, Entrance 3.
This is a fluid situation which changes rapidly depending on vaccine supply.
For the latest information on vaccine availability, please see amarilloalerts.com. This will be the primary source for vaccine availability and information.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- President Trump to visit Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday
- Arkansas Patriots deny affiliation with Richard Barnett, Gravette man pictured at U.S. Capitol riot
- Sabrina the Tiger of Amarillo Zoo Dies
- City of Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic more vaccine
- Parents react to PBS Kids canceling show ‘Caillou’