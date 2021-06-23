City of Amarillo public discussion for the future of City Hall to be held Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said its latest installment of the City of Amarillo’s Community Solutions series will be Community Solutions: The Future of City Hall.

“There are several options on the table as far as what our City Hall can be in the future,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “What is a certainty is that our City Hall is a 55-year-old building with serious structural and mechanical issues that need to be addressed now rather than later to avoid larger and more expensive problems in the future.”

Members of Amarillo City Council will lead the discussion on the options and possibilities for the future of City Hall.

The city said the public meeting/discussion is scheduled for Monday, June 28, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.

The city said Community Solutions allows members of Amarillo City Council to receive feedback and information directly from residents on major topics impacting Amarillo.