AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo is providing sandbags to the public at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Amarillo Civic Center north parking lot.

The city said the sandbags are free of charge and residents are allowed 25 sandbags per vehicle.

“The City of Amarillo has experienced an unprecedented amount of rain for about the past two weeks,” said Cole Stanley, Amarillo Mayor. “In order to help our community, the city is taking this step to help residents and business owners protect their homes and property from floodwaters.”