AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is hosting neighborhood cleanup week to celebrate Earth Day on Friday.

All week through Sunday, April 24, the City will have roll-off containers for garbage and waste disposal at several locations throughout Amarillo.

Donny Hooper, the City’s director of public works, said there are 24 containers available this week, which are big enough to hold large items.

“Citizens will have a place to put those items, whether they’re a part of an organization that’s having a cleanup in a neighborhood, or just with their families cleaning up around their house, or their alley, or certain park or something,” said Hooper. [It’s] a place that they can go and put those without having to drive all the way to a dumpster or to the landfill, or something like that.”

Hooper said the City checks those containers daily.

The locations are:

●Bones Hooks Park, 2000 N. Hughes St.

●Amarillo Public Library East Library, 2232 S.E. 27th Ave.

●Eastridge School Park, 1314 Evergreen St.

●San Jacinto Park, 100 S. Louisiana.

●Amarillo Public Library Southwest Library, 6801 S.W. 45th Ave.

●Thompson Park, 2401 Dumas Drive.

“This is one opportunity out of two a year that we have to come together as a community and get in groups and go make a difference in our community,” he said. “You know, it makes our community safer when it’s cleaner and of course, when we clean up items in alleys or in different locations, it takes away the opportunity to attract other items to be dumped illegally in those locations.”

He also said any items that would be candidates for front yard collection can go in those roll-off containers.

“If you have a recliner, a mattress, something like that, it’ll fit. Don’t worry about it. Take it to that location, get rid of it,” said Hooper. “If you have tires and stuff, we’d prefer you do not take them but if you just have to, that’s fine.”

Hooper said the City asks people not to put dangerous chemicals or items that contain them in the containers.

“We’re just super glad to be able to participate with the citizens. We know we have a lot of groups that are getting together to participate in Earth Day this year and we’re just we’re super happy about that,” said Hooper. “Anytime we can all come together to make Amarillo a cleaner place, it just all is for the better for everyone and we’re just glad to participate ourselves.”

Amarillo Parks and Recreation and the Amarillo Zoo will also host their annual Thompson Park cleanup on Saturday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To sign up, contact the Amarillo Zoo’s Education Department at (806) 670-0792.

If customers prefer, the City will pick up larger items free of charge, if properly placed behind the curb, with the Bulky Item Pick-Up Service. Call (806) 378-6813 to schedule a pick-up.