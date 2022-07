AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo announced on Facebook that the Animal Management and Welfare vaccinated 31 dogs and one cat in the homeless community on Friday.



via the city of Amarillo

The city thanked its partners, Amarillo Rescue Coalition and Faith City Mission, in the social media post for their help and hard work in making sure the animals were vaccinated.

Visit the city of Amarillo website to find animal shelter services and resources in the community.