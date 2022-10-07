AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In June, the City of Amarillo and AT&T announced a $24 million project, where the company will expand its fiber network within the city to reach more than 22 thousand homes, businesses, and more, bridging the digital divide.

Chief Information Officer with the City of Amarillo, Rich Gagnon, said the city has been working on two projects to expand broadband access, Amarillo Connected and Panhandle Connected.

“The first, is Amarillo Connected, which is focused on inside the city limits, and the second is Panhandle Connected, which is focused on all 62 communities across the panhandle,” said Gagnon.

Gagnon said that AT&T has already started construction and said they anticipate they will be at 50% completion in six months, 60 to 80% in 12 months and completion in 36 months.

He said with the construction pieces in place, the city is shifting to media literacy.

“We are going to start with fundamentals, for some folks, its as simple as how to turn on a computer, how to use email, what social media is and what it isn’t and how to be safe online,” added Gagnon.

Gagnon said they are also partnering with Amarillo College so folks can add to their skills and increase their chances of getting better jobs.

“Then we want to expand that into basic workforce things like how to use office tools. Word, Excel. What basic skills you can have to improve your employment situation,” said Gagnon.

Gagnon said Panhandle Connected is a collective work group that is looking at how to extend the success of broadband connectivity to the rest of the high plains. The workgroup is made up of the City of Amarillo, Region 16, Amarillo Area Foundation, Impact Broadband, Grow Associates, and Connected Nation.

“That project, there are a few things happening there. We have just submitted for the NTIA Middle Mile Grant, we have submitted for a $100 million grant to upgrade the fiber links from Amarillo to all 62 communities all across the panhandle and now that is submitted we are working on the B grant which will provide connectivity from that fiber from the community to the homes,” said Gagnon.

Gagnon added broadband connectivity is much needed here in the Texas panhandle.

“The Texas Education Agency, when they did their survey, we had 49,000 homes that had little to no access across the panhandle and if you think about it, it’s not just the homes. It is the businesses in those communities,” said Gagnon.

In an OpEd column by Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson released Tuesday, she spoke on the importance of providing internet to those who need it: