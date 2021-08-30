City of Amarillo provides update on American Rescue Plan funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo providing an update on the American Rescue Plan Act and how funds will be divvied up for certain projects in the future.

Amarillo Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs said the city is focusing on potential investments in infrastructure, revenue recovery for city services, and public health and economic impacts to allocate the funds for the American Rescue Plan.

Storrs added that during Tuesday’s city council meeting’s update many of the items presented aligned with ideas presented from the community during the Community Solutions meeting held by the City for the public in May.

“We are trying to find areas that would be eligible under the act to start trying to put some money into those areas and one of those would be the parks area or water and sewer infrastructure and broadband infrastructure that does cover more targeted those more underserved areas in the community,” said Storrs.

She said the council will look at the plans presented and come back with potential projects and dollar amounts on how to use these funds.

“We are hopeful that we can potentially find multiple areas in the act that they would recommend that they can use the dollars for that is always a great thing, so you can potentially have citizens from all different areas see some benefits from those dollars,” said Storrs.

The funds from the American Rescue Plan have to be spent by December of 2024.

Storrs said these funds are to bolster the economy and to set up long-term solutions.

“A lot of what we have heard about this act is its not just address things going on right now, but to help put money in the economy, to help put us on a good path going forward. not just for citizens right now, but future generations as well,” added Storrs.

Storrs said they submitted questions to the US Treasury Department on clarification on how to allocate certain funds to things such as tourism and the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association, but Storrs said they have not heard back yet.

Storrs said they don’t have another Community Solutions meeting planned, but said citizens can always reach out to the city about their ideas on the American Rescue Plan funds.