AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo released information to help combat the increase in mosquitoes following rain and flooding in the area.

The city said mosquito awareness and prevention starts with:

Draining all standing water to reduce mosquito breeding areas.

Dress in long sleeves and pants.

Wear insect repellant containing DEET.

Officials with the city said mosquitoes can possibly carry and spread harmful illnesses such as West Nile virus.

“Mosquitoes can be more than just a nuisance or pest,” said City of Amarillo Director of Environmental Health Anthony Spanel. “Mosquitoes can carry harmful illnesses. Considering the amount of rain Amarillo has had we are seeing an increase in the mosquito population. It is more important than ever that the public be aware of mosquito prevention.”

Symptoms of West Nile virus include “fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle pain, and joint pain,” said Casie Stoughton, CoA Director of Public Health.

“Antibiotics are not effective against viruses,” Stoughton said. “Rest, fluids, and over-the-counter pain medications may relieve symptoms. Anyone with symptoms should see their doctor or medical care provider.”

The city said it conducts spraying at 15 to 20 locations each week “not including areas receiving complaints by citizens, which are investigated.”

“We are seeing mosquito pools testing positive for West Nile virus in county areas such as Lake Tanglewood, Palisades, Spring Lake and Gordon Cummings,” Spanel said. “The public can make a difference with simple steps such as properly maintaining lawns and removing standing water from their property.”

According to the city, West Nile virus is also a concern for horses.

“West Nile virus builds with intensity as the summer season progresses. We want to remind horse owners to vaccinate their horses,” said COA Director of Animal Management and Welfare Victoria Medley.

More information on the City of Amarillo’s mosquito control response.