AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said it will be providing roll-off containers in areas of the city to help residents clean on Earth Day.

The city said it will be providing roll-off containers, for residential use, on April 22 at several locations across the city:

Memorial Park, 2501 S. Washington St.,

S.E. 12th Ave. and Ross Street,

Federal Avenue and Ross Street,

S.W. 5th Ave. and Parker Street,

And at all Amarillo Public Library locations.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an Earth Day Clean-Up at Thompson Park from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on April 22. That event is starting at the Amarillo Zoo.

“This is a great way for the community to celebrate Earth Day,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “The goal is to make Amarillo cleaner and safer by making it convenient to dispose of trash and waste. We hope all of Amarillo participates.”

The city said the roll-off containers are for residential use only and commercial waste can be taken to the city landfill.