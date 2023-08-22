AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo released vaccine administration information on the Amarillo Public Health Department’s back-to-school immunization clinic as area students began the Fall school semester.

Officials with COA detailed that from Aug. 7-17, APHD saw 942 patients and administered 2,348 vaccines, resulting in an average of around 294 immunizations a day.

“Our recent immunization totals are actually pretty standard for this time of the year as children and adults go back to school,” said APHD Director Casie Stoughton. “We generally see a lot of patients during this time of the year.”

“Immunizations are vitally important to protect everyone in our community, especially as we head into the back-to-school season,” Stoughton added.

According to officials, APHD charged $13.75 per immunization, with a capped fee of $30 for children. Medicaid clients received free immunizations and the release read that “no child is turned away for an inability to pay for immunizations.”

Student vaccinations, officials noted, are required by the state of Texas and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Visit the Texas Health and Human Services website for further information on student vaccine requirements. Further information on the APHD vaccination program can be found here.