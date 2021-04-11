City of Amarillo provide update on Proposition 1 as more street repairs are set for this summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the 2016 special election, Amarillo voters approved two bond proposals, including Proposition 1 for street improvements.

Voters approved $89 million for roadway improvements in 2016.

Kyle Schniederjan, director of capital projects for the City of Amarillo said they are in year 4 of the 5-year funding plan and have completed $60 million of work.

This summer, $22 to $24 million of more work is on the way, with the remainder being spent over the course of 2022 into 2023.

“The projects for the summer include our residential seal coat, our arterial overlay. We are actually going to do new construction of Arden Road from Soncy to Helium, and then existing reconstruction of a portion of Western Street and a portion of Hagy Boulevard, Port Lane, and Wallace Boulevard out by the hospital district,” said Schniederjan.

Schniederjan said one of the highest priorities of Proposition 1 was to catch the city up on road maintenance.

“By the time we are complete with this program, we will have touched every single residential street in the city, in the city limits. That takes us from a process from where we were behind in street maintenance to a caught-up position,” said Schniederjan.

Engineer for the City of Amarillo, Matt Thomas, said the new construction of Arden Road will provide better access.

“The existing Soncy which was the old loop. Anybody who has been out there has seen the construction of what was Helium Road into the new loop, so this will connect to both of those. It will provide access to the high school that is being constructed by Canyon ISD, so in general, it’s just a great project,” added Thomas.

Schniederjan said the goal of these projects is to prolong the life of good infrastructure that the city has already invested in and maintain it.

To find out more information about this summer’s seal coating project and if your area will be taking part, you can find that link here.