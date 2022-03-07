AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo are promoting its free Amarillo City Transit (ACT) service as gas prices increase throughout the country.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the city’s transit system provides routes throughout the city, including Amarillo College and the medical district. The buses, the newest of which debuted in August 2020, have features including wheelchair lifts for their special-needs customers.

“There is an option to paying the higher price of gas, which can be a financial burden to many who may be on a fixed income,” ACT Director Marita Wellage-Reiley said in the release. “ACT is happy to provide free transportation across the city, which can help alleviate the impact of rising gas prices. Let ACT get you where you need to go and avoid high prices at the pump.”

Through the “One Ride” mobile application, individuals can locate live approximate locations of all ACT and Panhandle community buses. The application can be found on its website. For more information about ACT, visit the city’s website.