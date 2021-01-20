City of Amarillo prepares people to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo will be giving out the first rounds of the second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to Casie Stoughton, Amarillo’s Director of Public Health, the city has given around 23,000 vaccines at the Amarillo Civic Center.

For people to receive the second dose of the vaccine you are asked to bring your card that shows you have gotten the first dose at least 28 days to the date.

If it is to soon for you to get the dose the city will ask you to come back at a later time. Stoughton also explained this vaccine will also be the same as the first.

“It’s the exact same product, the exact same amount, it’s the same of everything it’s just a booster dose so that your immune system is ready to go and ready to fight that virus if you are exposed,” Stoughton stated.

For those who do not know when they got their first dose the city said not to worry.

If you lose your card that shows you have received the first dose of the vaccination you can check AmarilloAlerts.com to make sure you are getting the vaccine in the right time frame.

The city said they have already received their first batch of those vaccinations.