AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo said in a Facebook post that officials are monitoring and preparing for the ongoing winter weather throughout the city.

Officials said in the post that the city’s public works department is staging equipment and personnel for a timely response as the “event continues to develop.” This includes evening crews beginning sand and salt operations through the night, and day shift continuing operations Tuesday morning.

For more information, city officials ask individuals to visit the city’s website.