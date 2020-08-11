City of Amarillo: Portions of Terrace drive closed to replace storm sewer line

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — –The City of Amarillo is closing portions of Terrace Drive to replace a storm sewer line.

A recent inspection revealed that the storm sewer line is not repairable and must be replaced. The storm sewer line will be replaced between Mays Avenue and Cougar Drive.

The project will require the closure of the eastern portion of Terrace Drive.

Preliminary plans to for the replacement project have begun, with a tentative completion date of February 2021. Paving of Terrace Drive is scheduled once the storm sewer line

replacement project is complete.

