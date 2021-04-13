City of Amarillo Popular Annual Financial Report available online

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said the Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) is available online for anyone that wants to review COA finances and how the city manages taxpayer money.

The City said the PAFR is a readily accessible and easily understandable overview of city finances, primarily how the city managed taxpayer money for the fiscal year.

The City continues saying the PAFR provides transparent information on how the city funds the myriad of services provided to residents.

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) recently announced that the COA PAFR has received GFOA’s Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for the 10th consecutive year.

The City said in order to be eligible for the PAFR award, a government entity must also submit its comprehensive annual financial report to GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellent in Financial Reporting Program and receive the comprehensive annual financial report award for the current fiscal year. Each eligible report is reviewed by judges who evaluate the report based on the following categories: reader appeal, understandability, distribution methods, creativity and other elements.