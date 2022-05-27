AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by the City of Amarillo, its pools will open to the public this weekend for the summer season, which is expected to last from May 28 through August 7.

The City of Amarillo also published information on each of its pools and their features on the Parks and Recreation Department website, including:

Thompson Park Pool 3500 E. Chaparral

Open 7 days a week

Hours 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Swim session tickets are $5 per person

Southeast Pool 3435 S. Osage Street

Closed on Tuesdays

Hours 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Swim session tickets are $3 (Youth), $4 (Adult), and $3 (Seniors)

Southwest Pool 4850 S. Bell Street

Closed on Mondays

Hours 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Swim session tickets are $3 (Youth), $4 (Adult), and $3 (Seniors)

All three of the city pools, as noted by officials, are clear bag and smoke-free facilities. Those with questions and comments were asked to call 806-378-6007.