AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by the City of Amarillo, its pools will open to the public this weekend for the summer season, which is expected to last from May 28 through August 7.
The City of Amarillo also published information on each of its pools and their features on the Parks and Recreation Department website, including:
Thompson Park Pool
- 3500 E. Chaparral
- Open 7 days a week
- Hours 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Swim session tickets are $5 per person
Southeast Pool
- 3435 S. Osage Street
- Closed on Tuesdays
- Hours 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Swim session tickets are $3 (Youth), $4 (Adult), and $3 (Seniors)
Southwest Pool
- 4850 S. Bell Street
- Closed on Mondays
- Hours 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Swim session tickets are $3 (Youth), $4 (Adult), and $3 (Seniors)
All three of the city pools, as noted by officials, are clear bag and smoke-free facilities. Those with questions and comments were asked to call 806-378-6007.