City of Amarillo phone service interruption

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials, several City of Amarillo locations are experiencing an issue with telephone service. COA is working with the provider to restore complete service as soon as possible.
Locations impacted include City Hall, the Simms Building and the Amarillo Civic Center.
This story will be updated as the situation progresses.
