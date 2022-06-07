AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The City of Amarillo is partnering with the Ecolution Power Company to be a test site for the company’s Module Active Response System.

Craig Bouchard, executive chairman of the Ecolution Power Company said the Module Active Response System works by it generating electricity from moving vehicles, including train cars and trailers being pulled by trucks.

“Think of a diesel freight train. Three locomotives pulling one hundred cars and that would weigh about 20 million pounds, it starts to move, it gets up to 40 miles an hour or so, and then it starts to slow down. We harvest or recycle the consumed energy of that train by putting our system into one, two, or three train cars of those 100 and on average, in a one day’s trip we would generate two megawatts per hour per car,” said Bouchard.

Bouchard said this energy then can be used to provide electricity around town.

Assistant Amarillo City Manager & Chief Information Officer Rich Gagnon, said this technology will be used on the city’s solid waste transport.

Gagnon added when it comes to the vehicles that the city uses, they consume millions of dollars worth of fuel and they are looking for ways to be efficient.

“Dumpsters collect trash and they take it to a transfer station where it is sorted and then it is put on a semi and then driven 16 miles and then they drive 16 miles back. So we have seven trucks, every day making that round trip, that could be making power that could then be used to power the very vehicles that we use across the city,” said Gagnon.

Bouchard said they have also made an agreement with the city for Ecolution to purchase electric buses and lease them to the city to replace diesel buses.

“We have many, many kids here like around the united states where they get on the bus in the morning and they come home at night and breathe diesel fumes in those periods. There are 500,000 school buses in the united states and 36 million kids breathing bad air,” said Bouchard.

Bouchard said that the electric bus program is ready to begin in Amarillo and St. Paul, the first city that signed a letter of intent with Ecolution next year.

Bouchard said they have also met with Xcel Energy because the power that is generated by the Module Active Response System can be put straight into the grid to help balance the grid and he said that can be very helpful on days when the grid is overloaded.

Gagnon said they are preparing for the changes of cars moving to electric, and said they are preparing for Amarillo to be ahead of other cities across the nation.