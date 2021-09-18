City of Amarillo participating in National Cleanup Day to help clean up Amarillo neighborhoods

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is National Cleanup Day and the City of Amarillo said it is providing residents across the city with the opportunity to make their neighborhoods cleaner and better.

The City of Amarillo is participating in the fifth-annual National Cleanup Day, in partnership with EARTHDAY.ORG and Keep America Beautiful.

City officials said personnel and heavy equipment will be working in alleys with volunteer groups in the Barrio, North Heights, San Jacinto and Eastridge neighborhoods. City officials added they are teaming with Republic Services. Republic Services will provide roll-off containers in every quadrant of the city for cleanup participants. Republic Services is volunteering personnel and 24 containers to help cover all areas of the community.

“National Cleanup Day will be a great opportunity for Amarillo residents to improve not only their respective neighborhoods, but the entire city,” said Donny Hooper, Director of Public Works. “So many people and organizations have already committed their time and resources to this important event, and we are excited about seeing the entire Amarillo community support this worthy endeavor.”

According to the City, volunteers can help in any location of the city. Organized group locations are:

Barrio Neighborhood Cleanup: 9 a.m. Sanborn Elementary, 700 S. Roberts St. Roll-off locations: Glenwood Elementary School; S.E. 27th Ave. and Pine St.; El Alamo Park; S.E. 12th Ave. and Roberts St.; East Park and S.E. 4th Ave. and Houston St.

North Heights Neighborhood Cleanup: 8 a.m. Warford Activity Center, 1330 N.W. 18th Ave. Roll-off locations: Bones Hooks Park; Warford Community Center; N.W. 12th and East St.; Carver Elementary School; N.W. 7th Ave. and Van Buren St. and Mary Hazelrigg Park.

San Jacinto Neighborhood Cleanup: 9 a.m. San Jacinto Elementary Parking Lot, 3400 W. Fourth Ave. Roll-off locations: N.W. Ninth Ave. and Mississippi St.; San Jacinto Park; San Jacinto Elementary School; S.W. Second Ave. and Lamar St.; Sam Houston Jr. High School; San Jacinto Ave. and Mississippi St.

Eastridge Neighborhood Cleanup: 8 a.m., Eastridge Baptist Church parking lot, 1300 Evergreen Street. Roll-off locations: N.E. 21st Ave. and Hill Street; N.E. 10th Ave. and Hill Street; N.E. 13th Ave. and Lake Street; Eastridge School Park; N.E. 16th Ave. and Whitaker Street; N.E. Ninth Ave. and Foxglove Street.

Keep Amarillo Clean – City Wide Cleanup: 9 a.m. – any elementary school parking lot. Keep Amarillo Clean will have cleanup coordinators at each location – gloves and bags provided.

Other city-wide roll-off locations: Woodlands School Park; Northwest Library; North Library; Downtown Library; Southwest Library; City View Park; East Library and Southeast Park.

The City of Amarillo is requesting volunteers to please use the provided roll-off containers so a collective tonnage can be weighed and reported to National Cleanup Day organizers.