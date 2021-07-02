City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation: ‘Have a say in the Future of Amarillo’s Parks’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Dept. (PARD) is asking for the public’s help for the “future of Amarillo’s Parks,” according to a press release from the City of Amarillo’s Communication Dept.

PARD is entering the end of July’s public engagement with the final phase, according to City, helping parks staff and city leaders prioritize important parks & recreation services, funding, and what the future holds for PARD.

The release stated that an online survey will be available on July 25 for public engagement at bit.ly/amarilloparksandrec and a public meeting, Community Solutions: Parks Master Plan, will be held at 6 p.m. on July 12 at the Amarillo Civic Center – North Exhibit Hall.

COA Director of Parks and Recreation, Michael Kashuba explained the importance of the parks system on the health of the community.

“You can tell the health of a community by the health of its park system,” Kashuba said. “The truth is that PARD has seen a substantial decrease in funding over the past decade. We are at a point where staff can no longer make do with existing resources. Staff is now being challenged to cut amenities and services if funding doesn’t improve. We need Amarillo residents to join the Parks Master Plan conversation as it will help guide staff in the right direction.”

For more information on the PARD and their plan for the community email contact@amarillopark,org or call (806)378-3036.