City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department helping give away 6,000 trees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) announced, in cooperation with four neighborhood planning groups, they are providing 6,000 bare root seedling trees to the Amarillo community on March 5 and March 6.

The COA said PARD is partnering with local neighborhood planning groups (the North Heights, Eastridge, Barrio and San Jacinto advisory board) in distributing the trees free of charge to the Amarillo community.

PARD was recently awarded the seedling trees as a part of the Apache Tree Grant program provided by the Apache Corporation. In its 15th year, the Apache Tree Grant Program has provided more than 4.7 million trees across 17 states since 2005.

“The goal is to provide this opportunity to citizens across Amarillo,” said Kristen Wolbach, coordinator of public relations and programs for PARD. “Partnering with our local neighborhood groups allows us to make a significant impact. Not only do these trees provide a free opportunity to beautify our city, but this also encourages a unique sense of community pride. These kinds of projects really sit at the core of who we are. Trees help conserve, improve and beautify our homes and spaces.”

Tree seedlings will be available:

March 5: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. John Stiff Memorial Park and the Rick Klein Sports Complex.

March 6: 11a.m. to 1 p.m. Bones Hooks Park, Eastridge Park, San Jacinto Park and El Alamo Park.

COA said each carload is eligible for up to five seedlings while supplies last. Local volunteers from Xcel Energy and the Boy Scouts of America will also be participating. For more information, visit Amarillo Parks and Recreation on Facebook or call (806) 378-3036.