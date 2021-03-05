City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department helping give away 6,000 trees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo is getting greener. The City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) announced it is partnering with four neighborhood planning groups to provide 6,000 bare root seedling trees to Amarillo.

The trees will be distributed on March 5 and 6, officials said. PARD is partnering with local neighborhood groups (the North Heights, Eastridge, Barrio and San Jacinto advisory boards) in dispensing the trees free of charge.

“The goal is to provide this opportunity to citizens across Amarillo,” said Kristen Wolbach, coordinator of public relations and programs for PARD. “Partnering with our local neighborhood groups allows us to make a significant impact. Not only do these trees provide a free opportunity to beautify our city, but this also encourages a unique sense of community pride. These kinds of projects really sit at the core of who we are. Trees help conserve, improve and beautify our homes and spaces.”

PARD was awarded the trees as part of the Apache Tree Grant Program provided by the Apache Corporation. According to a release, the Apache Tree Grant Program is in its 15th year, and has provided more than 4.7 million trees across 17 states since 2005.

According to PARD officials, tree seedlings will be available at the following dates and times:

March 5: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. John Stiff Memorial Park and the Rick Klein Sports Complex.

March 6: 11a.m. to 1 p.m. Bones Hooks Park, Eastridge Park, San Jacinto Park and El Alamo Park.

Each vehicle is eligible for up to five seedlings while materials last. PARD officials noted volunteers from Xcel Energy and the Boy Scouts of America will also participate in the distribution.

For more information about the project, visit Amarillo Parks and Recreation on Facebook or call (806) 378-3036.