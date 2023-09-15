AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials for the City of Amarillo reminded the community that they can volunteer for the “Make a Difference: National Clean-Up Day” set for Saturday for the Eastridge neighborhood.

The COA Parks and Recreation Department is set to host the National Clean-Up Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at N.E. 12th and Whitaker Road, according to city officials.

Those interested can register for the cleanup and find additional information here.