AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials for the City of Amarillo reminded the community that they can volunteer for the “Make a Difference: National Clean-Up Day” set for Saturday for the Eastridge neighborhood.
The COA Parks and Recreation Department is set to host the National Clean-Up Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at N.E. 12th and Whitaker Road, according to city officials.
Those interested can register for the cleanup and find additional information here.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.