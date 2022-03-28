AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo, along with officials from Potter County, the Amarillo Independent School District, the Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District and the Tri-State Expo, will host a public meeting this week surrounding the future of the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the public meeting on the future of the fairgrounds will occur at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tri-State Fairgrounds offices, located at 3301 SE 10th Ave. This comes after the first public meeting surrounding the space occurred in January.

Officials said the meeting will feature presentations of different design concepts for the future of the Tri-State Fairgrounds and the surrounding area, giving members of the public the opportunity to make their voices heard on the proposals.

According to the release, the property at the Tri-State Fairgrounds is co-owned by Potter County and Amarillo ISD. Officials with the city of Amarillo said while they do not operate or maintain any property at the fairgrounds, city officials are involved in the process because it has been “a major economic and entertainment venue for the entire Amarillo community for decades.”

“A primary goal is to create a Master Plan for the Tri-State Fairgrounds with a consensus-driven vision, including making the Tri-State Fairgrounds a more inviting venue while connecting to surrounding neighborhoods,” the release said.

Officials will be able to attend the meeting in person or virtually by Zoom. The Zoom link can be found here.