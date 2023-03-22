AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department, registration is open for the April 1 “Breakfast with the Bunny” event at the Warford Activity Center, expected to run from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

As described by the department, the event costs $8 per person to attend and is expected to feature a buffet-style breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Attendants will also have the opportunity to take pictures with the Easter Bunny and participate in an egg hunt.

No walk-in attendees will be accepted at the event, according to the department, and registration is expected to close on March 26. Organizers noted that those interested in attending can register here or by calling 806-803-9785.