City of Amarillo open today, Rick Husband International Airport may delay

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo has announced that its offices will be operating under normal conditions today.
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, the city says, may experience some operational delays. Travelers are encouraged to check with their airlines regarding flights.
More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.
