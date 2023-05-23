(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 23, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that officials will be conducting a multidepartment training exercise on Wednesday at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, airport representatives and officials, along with the Amarillo Fire Department, the Amarillo Police Department and the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management are expected to participate in Wednesday’s exercise.

Officials said in the release that the exercise requires a temporary runway closure as well as taxiway closures. Officials stressed that operations at the airport will not be impacted.