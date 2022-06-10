AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo there are still no clues and are still looking for answers on a photo that has now gone viral internationally.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo Zoo released a photo that was taken by a security camera at 1:25 a.m. on May 21.

The City of Amarillo detailed that security cameras inside a perimeter fence at the zoo captured a strange image of what appeared to be an unknown animal or figure. The zoo called the figure an “Unidentified Amarillo Object (UAO)” and asked for community input on what it could be.

You can contact the City of Amarillo communications office at publiccommunications@amarillo.gov if you have identified the mystery object.