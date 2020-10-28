City of Amarillo offices closed today

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Amarillo Logo - USE

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo has announced that all city offices will be closed today, Oct. 28, due to the weather. Emergency and essential operations will continue to function fully.

The Southwest Branch Library will remain open as needed to support early voting.

Amarillo Public Health will not issue a COVID-19 Report Card today.

More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss