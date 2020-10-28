City of Amarillo offices closed today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo has announced that all city offices will be closed today, Oct. 28, due to the weather. Emergency and essential operations will continue to function fully.

The Southwest Branch Library will remain open as needed to support early voting.

Amarillo Public Health will not issue a COVID-19 Report Card today.

More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

