AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said its offices will be closed on Monday in recognition of President’s Day.
The city said its services will be adjusted as follows:
- Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday. For more information call 806-378-3095 or go to the City of Amarillo’s website
- City Hall and all Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed Monday.
- Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will have normal hours of operation.
The schedule for Solid Waste services:
- Residential routes and polycart routes: Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday.
- Curbside collection: There will be no curbside collection on Monday.
- Commercial routes: All Monday commercial routes will be serviced Tuesday.
- The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday.
