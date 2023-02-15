AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said its offices will be closed on Monday in recognition of President’s Day.

The city said its services will be adjusted as follows:

Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday. For more information call 806-378-3095 or go to the City of Amarillo’s website

City Hall and all Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed Monday.

Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will have normal hours of operation.

The schedule for Solid Waste services:

Residential routes and polycart routes: Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday.

Curbside collection: There will be no curbside collection on Monday.

Commercial routes: All Monday commercial routes will be serviced Tuesday.

The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday.