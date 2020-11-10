City of Amarillo offices will be closed Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to City of Amarillo officials, City of Amarillo offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in recognition of Veterans Day.

For Veterans Day, the schedule for Solid Waste Service and Transit Service will be adjusted accordingly:

  • The COA Solid Waste Department will be closed – including the landfill, residential and commercial collections and brush sites.
  • Transit Service will operate on a Saturday schedule on Veterans Day. Transit offices will be closed.

