City of Amarillo offers ‘Explore the Four Pass’ for area golfers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said it is offering a great gift for Amarillo area golfers.

The city said its municipal golf complexes, Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail, are providing the “Explore the Four Pass” which will allow golfers to enjoy a round of golf at the city’s four courses for $120. Comanche Trail includes the Arrowhead and Tomahawk courses. Ross Rogers includes the Mustang and Wild Horse courses.

The city said passes will be available beginning Nov. 26 through Dec. 31 at Ross Rogers Golf Course and Comanche Trail Golf Course. The passes are redeemable through 2022 (based on available tee times.) Passes are limited to five per customer while supplies last