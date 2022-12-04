The right golf shoes might just be the difference between your child liking golf and your child getting hooked on the game.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that they have a great holiday gift for golfers in the Amarillo area.

According to a COA press release, COA is offering a $120 “Explore the Four Pass” that offers golfers a round of golf at the city`s four courses.

The COA added that passes are available through Dec. 31 at Ross Rogers Golf Course and Comanche Trail Golf Course. COA said passes are redeemable through 2023 (based on available tee times.) Passes are limited to six per customer while supplies last.

For more information contact George Priolo at (806) 378-3086.