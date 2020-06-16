City of Amarillo offering relief to small businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There is still money available to local businesses that are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amarillo City Council members discussed that during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Some of the relief funding to help small businesses is coming from the $2.2 million the city has already received from the federal CARES Act. There is also more than $272,000 available through the Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Development.

Businesses may be able to apply for a grant through the CARES Act up to $5,000, which with the available funding would help 110 businesses, if the city decides to go that route. That grant would reimburse businesses that had to make changes because of COVID-19. The other grant would be through the money from HUD and would give up to $10,000 to 27 businesses and would focus on short-term rental assistance.

Business owners might not get to apply for both.

“If you’re using federal funding for one program, it may not allow you to use it for another, we seek clarification to clarify that understanding that there are different approaches we are taking,” said Amarillo Assistant City Manager, Kevin Starbuck.

Starbuck said this model is similar to what other municipalities are doing to distribute this money.

Councilmember Dr.Eddy Sauer said that it will be the first of July before their applications will be available for business owners to apply for the aid.

The city will be looking at approving the hud application for the CDBG funds next week and Starbuck says the CARES Act application has been received by the state and is ready to be processed.

