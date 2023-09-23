AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation announced that Nerf Wars will return to Amarillo on Oct. 6 at the Warford Activity Center. Nerf Wars is scheuedled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 6, Oct. 13, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10.
According to the release, spots are limited and are priced at $10 per person and participants must be between the ages of 6-15 years old to participate.
Officials said players must bring their own Nerf guns, goggles and darts will be provided.
To register visit the City of Amarillo Park and Recreation website.
