AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation announced that Nerf Wars will return to Amarillo on Oct. 6 at the Warford Activity Center. Nerf Wars is scheuedled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 6, Oct. 13, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10.

According to the release, spots are limited and are priced at $10 per person and participants must be between the ages of 6-15 years old to participate.

Officials said players must bring their own Nerf guns, goggles and darts will be provided.

To register visit the City of Amarillo Park and Recreation website.