City of Amarillo names new managing director/chief information officer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Thursday that Rich Gagnon, the city’s chief information officer and director of information, has been given a promotion as the city of Amarillo’s new managing director/chief information officer after serving the city for five years.

According to a news release, Gagnon’s oversight will now consist of the city’s information technology department, as well as emergency operations and the Amarillo Public Library. Gagnon will oversee the city’s development of new areas like 311 and broadband.

“I was seeking the opportunity to serve the community I call home in a greater capacity,” Gagnon said in the release. “It is an honor and a privilege to expand my role at the city as part of the city management team.”

Gagnon’s experience in the private sector, including with roles as the Global Vice President of Systems Engineering for F5 Networks and as Director of Global Infrastructure for GameStop, stands out to Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller.

“His knowledge and expertise of ever-changing technology will be a major asset to the community in his new role,” Miller said in the release.