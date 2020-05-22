City of Amarillo names new chief of police

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has a new chief of police.

The City of Amarillo announced on Friday, May 22, that Martin Birkenfeld had been named Chief of Police for the Amarillo Police Department.

The city said Birkenfeld is an Amarillo native, and has been with the APD since November of 1990.

His most recent position was Assistant Chief of the Operations Bureau. He holds a Master of Business Administration from West Texas A&M University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 266.

Birkenfeld said, “The Amarillo Police Department has been my career for 30 years. I consider it an honor and a privilege to lead the Amarillo Police Department, which has a standard of excellence and commitment to the community that I look forward to maintaining and improving.”

Birkenfeld has served in the APD in a number of roles, those include supervisory and command positions, including patrol, records, criminal investigation, and administration.

Birkenfeld also has a Master Peace Officer license and was accepted into the Center for Homeland Defense and Security – Naval Postgraduate School, where he is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Security Studies.

Amarillo City Manager, Jared Miller said, “Chief Birkenfeld possesses the skills, qualifications, and experience necessary to lead the Amarillo Police Department.“His career with the APD has been exceptional, and we look forward to his leadership in the department and in the community.”

