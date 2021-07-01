City of Amarillo names new Building Official

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Johnny Scholl will be moving from serving as interim, formerly deputy, Building Official to properly claiming the title, according to the City of Amarillo.

The Building Official for City of Amarillo, as described by the City, is responsible for “the administration, management and operation of the Building Safety Department. The function of the Building Safety Department includes the enforcement of city ordinances and state laws regulating contractor and tradesmen licensing and registration, along with the construction, use maintenance and demolition of buildings and other structures.”

Scholl has been serving as interim Building Official since December of 2020, said the City, and is a former deputy Building Official. Scholl was also appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve on the Texas Industrialized Building Code Council. He has been with the City for 12 years.

“Johnny Scholl has an abundance of expertise and experience to lead what is a very important department within the city,” said City Manager Jared Miller. “Johnny is very familiar with the responsibilities and functions of this department and how this department helps the construction industry in Amarillo. Johnny will make a seamless transition to Building Official.”