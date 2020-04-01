City of Amarillo names Jason Mays new fire chief

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)–– The City of Amarillo announced Wednesday morning that Jason Mays will replace Chief Jeff Greenlee.

Mays has been with the Amarillo Fire Department for over 20 years, serving in various different roles, including Deputy chief of Operations.

City Manager Jared Miller said the City conducted extensive search for the next fire chief.

“Jason Mays possess the experience, leadership and ualifications that have made the Amarillo Fire Department one of the top fire departments in the entire nation,” said Miller. “Chief Mays will continue the Amarillo Fire Department’s long standard of excellence and public service.”

Mays will become the 10th fire chief in the history of the department, and will succeed Greenlee effective April 8.

