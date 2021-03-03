City of Amarillo names Interim Director of Building Safety

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has named Charles Graves as Interim Director of Building Safety.

The City of Amarillo said Graves most recently worked as Director of the Department of Planning and Buildings for he City of Cincinnati from September 2007 to June 2018, and he currently serves as an Adjunct Professor for Florida Atlantic University’s School of Urban and Regional Planning.

He is also the operator of PLANS IT LLC, an urban planning, economic development and community development firm said COA.

Graves holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Urban Planning from Hampton University. He also received his Master of Science in Community Economic Development from New Hampshire College and achieved a Certificate of Advanced Study from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government Program for Senior Executives in State and Local Government.

Graves is assisting in improving public engagement for the COA Building Safety Department, the implementation of new computer software and new reporting on building safety permitting activity. The recruiting process for the permanent COA Director of Building Safety/Building Official will continue for the next four to six months.