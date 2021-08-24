City of Amarillo names Assistant City Manager

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that Andrew Freeman has been named to Assistant City Manager.

The city said Freeman has more than a decade of experience in various roles in city government and has been with the city for more than four years.

Recently, Freeman has served as COA Managing Director of Planning and Special Projects. In addition, he has been COA Economic Development Manager/Assistant to the City Manager. He has also served as assistant city manager in Plainview and city manager in Tulia between 2013 and 2017 said the city.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of Amarillo in this new role,” Freeman said. “This is an amazing opportunity to return to an assistant city manager position I am passionate about and where I can contribute the most toward improving our community.”

The city continues saying Freeman will be responsible for oversight of the following departments: Amarillo City Transit; the Amarillo Civic Center Complex; Building Safety; Community Development; Environmental Health; Fire Marshal and Planning.

Freeman holds a Bachelor of Public Administration and Master of Public Administration from Texas State University and also holds the Economic Development Finance Professional Certification through the National Development Council.