AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo announced Andrew Freeman has been unanimously approved as the Interim City Manager of Amarillo.

According to a COA press release, Freeman has served in several positions in the COA government including being named COA Deputy City Manager in May 2023 and assistant city manager in August 2021.

Officials said Freeman has more than 15 years of experience in city government, also serving as assistant city manager of Plainview and city manager of Tulia.

COA Press Release

The release detailed that Freeman was awarded in 2022 with the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association. Officials said only 114 Texans at the time were credited through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.

COA also added that Freeman has also served in several organizations, including the Texas City Management Association serving on the Ethics Committee and Advocacy Committee, the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission serving on the Economic Development Advisory Committee, and the St. Anthony Legacy and Redevelopment Corporation ex-officio Board Member.