AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Thursday that it was recently named a 2021 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, recognizing the city for its commitment to trees.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the city achieved the Tree City USA program’s four requirements:

Forming a tree board or department;

Creating a tree-care ordinance;

Having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita;

An Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Trees may not be the initial thing that comes to mind about Amarillo,” Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said in the release. “Our city and residents understand the importance of trees, not only from an aesthetic perspective by also from an ecological and environmental perspective. Our city parks are a prime example. Amarillo is honored to be named as a 2021 Tree City USA.”

Officials with the Arbor Day Foundation said that the benefits of trees to a city and community include:

Reduce energy consumption by up to 25%;

Reduce general energy costs and help with the overall cooling of the city;

Increase property values from 7% to 20%;

Helping clean water and creating animal habitats to encourage biodiversity.

“Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year,” Dan Lambe, the chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, said in the release. “The trees being planted and cared for by Amarillo ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life.”

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters, the release said.