City of Amarillo moves utility billing mobile unit to new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) is set to move its Utility Billing Mobile Unit to a new location, 621 S. Johnson St, according to a press release by the City of Amarillo.

The mobile unit will be fully active on Friday, Sept. 10, and will provide the community with another option to pay water bills, according to the release.

The release stated that features of the new unit will include, drive-thru service, a walk-up window option with full customer service capability, which includes starting, transferring, and closing utility services, and setting up payment arrangements.

The unit will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, the release said.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov