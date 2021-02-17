City of Amarillo moves to COVID-19 Status Level Orange, first time in months

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo has announced that the COVID-19 Status Level has moved down to Orange for the first time in months.

Since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2020, Amarillo has been in Status Level Red.

“It is encouraging that the Amarillo community has seen a decrease in our COVID-19 cases and hospitalization numbers,” said APHD Director Casie Stoughton. “We have to remember that maintaining social distancing and the wearing of face masks in public settings are major reasons for this decline in COVID-19 in our community.”

“The change in our COVID-19 Status Level is great news, but we cannot let our guard down now,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “It is more important than ever that we realize what has worked in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community – and that is the wearing of face masks and social distancing. Amarillo has responded and done a great job – and we have to keep this commitment to ourselves and to others in our community.”