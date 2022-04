AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that its mobile utility billing unit has moved to a new location.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the city’s mobile utility billing unit has moved to 701 S. Johnson Street, which officials said is one block south of its previous location.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this comes after the city started offering its mobile utility billing unit in March 2021.