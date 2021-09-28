City of Amarillo: More than 72 tons of trash picked up for National CleanUp Day

National CleanUp Day COA – Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said residents across four neighborhoods joined together on Sept. 18 to collect more than 72 tons of trash and waste as part of National CleanUp Day.

The City said it participated in the nationwide cleanup day by helping volunteers in four neighborhood service areas (Barrio Neighborhood Association, North Heights Advisory Association, Eastridge Neighborhood, and San Jacinto Neighborhood) with bulk cleanup using city equipment and personnel.

CoA equipment picked up 60.7 tons of debris and drove a total of 708.69 miles said the city. COA and Republic Services placed 32 roll-off waste containers across the city. The roll-off containers collected 11.9 tons of waste (all from volunteers), bringing the grand total of waste collected to 72.6 tons.

The city said the success of National CleanUp Day in Amarillo was due in large part to the more than 100 volunteers across the city who donated their time and effort to cleaning up Amarillo.

